West Branch Capital LLC Sells 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.77.

BlackRock stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.14. 22,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.33 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

