West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $703,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. 111,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,804. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

