West Branch Capital LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 127,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.86. 114,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

