West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. 96,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

