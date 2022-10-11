Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.04. 12,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,622. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

