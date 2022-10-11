Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 556 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. 183,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,670. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

