Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $637,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $226.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,776. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.