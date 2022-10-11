Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.46.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.