Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.44. 315,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,747. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.