Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,180,000 after buying an additional 171,336 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,234 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453,825 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,060. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

