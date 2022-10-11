Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS NULV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. 179,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

