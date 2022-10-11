Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,011 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. 144,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,775. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

