Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is SWS Partners’ 10th Largest Position

SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 618,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,334,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

