Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 156,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $132.78. 138,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,113. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

