Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.23.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,231,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.