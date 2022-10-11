Voice Street Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (VST)

Voice Street (VST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Voice Street has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $96,960.00 worth of Voice Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voice Street has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Voice Street token can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,040.35 or 0.99999133 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003522 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022541 BTC.

About Voice Street

Voice Street (CRYPTO:VST) is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2022. Voice Street’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,833,328 tokens. The official website for Voice Street is www.voicestreet.org. Voice Street’s official message board is voicestreet.medium.com. Voice Street’s official Twitter account is @voicestreetnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Voice Street

According to CryptoCompare, “Voice Street (VST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Voice Street has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Voice Street is 0.0536424 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $17,108.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.voicestreet.org/.”

