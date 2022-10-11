Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.17

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 719939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

