Vexchange One Day Trading Volume Tops $47,523.00 (VEX)

Vexchange (VEX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Vexchange has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Vexchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vexchange has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $47,523.00 worth of Vexchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vexchange

Vexchange launched on January 26th, 2019. Vexchange’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,738,390 tokens. The official website for Vexchange is vexchange.io. Vexchange’s official Twitter account is @vexchangeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vexchange is https://reddit.com/r/vexchange.

Vexchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexchange (VEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the VeChain platform. Vexchange has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vexchange is 0.10998205 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $932.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Vexchange.io.”

