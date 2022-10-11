VeUSD (VEUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.49 Million

VeUSD (VEUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. VeUSD has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $384,805.00 worth of VeUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One VeUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About VeUSD

VeUSD’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeUSD’s official message board is vechainofficial.medium.com. The Reddit community for VeUSD is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeUSD is www.vechain.org.

VeUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeUSD (VEUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the VeChain platform. VeUSD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of VeUSD is 0.99631758 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $110,215.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vechain.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

