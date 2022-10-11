VeraBank N.A. Increases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,475. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

