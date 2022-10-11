VeraBank N.A. Has $349,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. 492,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,998. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.