VeraBank N.A. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after acquiring an additional 825,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 114,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.