Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 6.3%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.37. Approximately 19,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,299,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 8.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

