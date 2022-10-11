Velodrome Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.37 Million (VELO)

Velodrome Finance (VELO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Velodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $793,896.00 worth of Velodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velodrome Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velodrome Finance has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Velodrome Finance Token Profile

Velodrome Finance was first traded on May 31st, 2022. Velodrome Finance’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,000,000 tokens. Velodrome Finance’s official website is app.velodrome.finance. Velodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @velodromefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velodrome Finance (VELO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Optimism platform. Velodrome Finance has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Velodrome Finance is 0.02538905 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,977.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.velodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

