Velan (TSE:VLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.90

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

Velan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

See Also

