Vegasino Trading Down 44% Over Last 7 Days (VEGAS)

Vegasino (VEGAS) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Vegasino has a total market capitalization of $39,427.40 and $11,095.00 worth of Vegasino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vegasino token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vegasino has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vegasino alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vegasino Token Profile

Vegasino was first traded on May 22nd, 2022. Vegasino’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,926,943 tokens. Vegasino’s official website is vegasino.io. Vegasino’s official Twitter account is @vegasino_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vegasino

According to CryptoCompare, “Vegasino (VEGAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vegasino has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vegasino is 0.0000517 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $222.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vegasino.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vegasino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vegasino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vegasino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vegasino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vegasino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.