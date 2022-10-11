Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $33.33 Average PT from Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

