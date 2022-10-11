Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 254,949 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,949 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,410,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,829. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.32 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.61 and a 200 day moving average of $225.78. The company has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

