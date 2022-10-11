Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 310,467 shares.The stock last traded at $139.22 and had previously closed at $138.86.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPU. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

