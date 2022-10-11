Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is DAGCO Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,419,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.59. 4,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,078. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.49 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

