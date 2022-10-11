Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. 200,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.