Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

