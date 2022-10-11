Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.82. 168,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $211.75 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.