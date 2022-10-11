Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. 371,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,559,990. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.