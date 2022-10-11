Value Finance (VFT) Price Down 40.7% Over Last Week

Value Finance (VFT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Value Finance has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Value Finance has a market cap of $23,118.91 and $160,700.00 worth of Value Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Value Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Value Finance Profile

Value Finance’s genesis date was January 5th, 2022. Value Finance’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,067,033 tokens. Value Finance’s official website is valuefinance.io. Value Finance’s official Twitter account is @valuefinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@valuefi.

Value Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Value Finance (VFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Value Finance has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Value Finance is 0.00021758 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valuefinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

