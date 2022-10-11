Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given New €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Valeo Price Performance

VLEEY remained flat at $7.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. 105,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,501. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

