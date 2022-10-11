Valencia CF Fan Token Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (VCF)

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Valencia CF Fan Token has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $114,069.00 worth of Valencia CF Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valencia CF Fan Token token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00005520 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Valencia CF Fan Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Valencia CF Fan Token

Valencia CF Fan Token was first traded on September 14th, 2021. Valencia CF Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,475,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Valencia CF Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. Valencia CF Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @valenciacf_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Valencia CF Fan Token is socios.com.

Buying and Selling Valencia CF Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Valencia CF Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 2,486,256 in circulation. The last known price of Valencia CF Fan Token is 1.12199078 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60,298.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

