USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $56.41

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.41, but opened at $58.00. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 31 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $264.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $76,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $129,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $456,884. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

