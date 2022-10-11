US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $34.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USFD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of USFD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 94,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,701. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 71.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in US Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 6,865.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 704,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 694,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.