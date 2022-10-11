Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.88

Shares of Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 5368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Urbanfund Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$45.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.16 million during the quarter.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

