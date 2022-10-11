Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,310,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,292,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ur-Energy by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

