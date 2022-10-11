Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,310,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,292,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
