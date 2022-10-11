Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Truist Financial

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $41.42 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,847,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,256,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Unum Group by 8,319.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 821,252 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

