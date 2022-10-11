Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $41.42 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

