United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Increased by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after buying an additional 742,370 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $62,648,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 231,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,510,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

