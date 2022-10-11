United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.43.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

