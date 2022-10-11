Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Unilever by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 6.6% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 192,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,880. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

