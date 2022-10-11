UncleMine (UM) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

UncleMine (UM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One UncleMine token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UncleMine has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. UncleMine has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $11,849.00 worth of UncleMine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UncleMine

UncleMine was first traded on October 31st, 2021. UncleMine’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. UncleMine’s official Twitter account is @uncleminenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UncleMine is medium.com/@unclemine. The official website for UncleMine is unclemine.org.

Buying and Selling UncleMine

According to CryptoCompare, “UncleMine (UM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. UncleMine has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UncleMine is 0.00319551 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $63,467.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unclemine.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UncleMine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UncleMine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UncleMine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

