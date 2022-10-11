Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $390.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.20. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

