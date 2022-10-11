ULAND Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ULAND)

ULAND (ULAND) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One ULAND token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ULAND has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $73,287.00 worth of ULAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ULAND has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ULAND Token Profile

ULAND’s genesis date was November 12th, 2021. ULAND’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,999,999 tokens. ULAND’s official Twitter account is @uland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ULAND is uland.io.

ULAND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ULAND (ULAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ULAND has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ULAND is 0.00278069 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,294.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uland.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ULAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ULAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ULAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

