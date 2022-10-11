UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. 3,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

